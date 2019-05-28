McDermott International Inc (MDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Posted by on May 28th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) to report $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for McDermott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the highest is $2.45 billion. McDermott International posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full year sales of $10.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $11.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McDermott International.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 263.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDR. ValuEngine raised shares of McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. McDermott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in McDermott International by 622.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 210,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 181,325 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in McDermott International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in McDermott International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in McDermott International by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McDermott International by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDermott International stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. McDermott International has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Earnings History and Estimates for McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)

