Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Target Co. (TGT)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Target by 62.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TGT opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65.
Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.
In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $691,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.97.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.
Featured Article: Commodities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.