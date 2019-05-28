Medtronic (MDT) PT Lowered to $100.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.08. 187,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

