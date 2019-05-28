Mercantil Bank (AMTB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Amerant Bank N.A., including its investment and trust services subsidiaries, Amerant Investments Inc. and Amerant Trust N.A. It provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the United States. Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mercantil Bank in a report on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on Mercantil Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, FIG Partners assumed coverage on Mercantil Bank in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

AMTB traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,386. Mercantil Bank has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $259.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.86 million and a PE ratio of 13.97.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercantil Bank will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Servicios Financiero Mercantil sold 2,112,321 shares of Mercantil Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $28,474,087.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 11.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $10,018,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $7,494,000. AWH Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 51.0% during the first quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

