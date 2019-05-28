Mero (MERO) Market Cap Hits $14,003.00

Mero (CURRENCY:MERO) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Mero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mero has a market capitalization of $14,003.00 and $28.00 worth of Mero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mero has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001059 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TRUNK COIN (TRO) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001379 BTC.

About Mero

MERO is a coin. Mero’s total supply is 5,988,837 coins and its circulating supply is 5,719,389 coins. The official website for Mero is mero.network. Mero’s official Twitter account is @merocoin.

Buying and Selling Mero

Mero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

