metalCORP Limited (CVE:MTC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market cap of $944,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “metalCORP (MTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/metalcorp-mtc-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-01-2.html.

About metalCORP (CVE:MTC)

MetalCorp Limited, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Northwestern Ontario region of Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, molybdenum, rhenium, platinum, diamond, and base metals. The company has 100% interests in the Hemlo East property, Black Bear Gold property, Big Lake property, Greater North Rock property, Pickle Lake (Gold) property, and River Gold (Gold) and Moly (Molybdenum) property.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for metalCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for metalCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.