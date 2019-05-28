Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,635 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $126.24 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $972.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.76, for a total transaction of $814,127.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,354 shares of company stock worth $30,340,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Nomura cut their price objective on Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

