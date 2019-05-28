MintCoin Trading 20% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded down 20% against the dollar. MintCoin has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $280.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

