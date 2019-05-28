Mistras Group Inc (MG) Director Buys $28,079.70 in Stock

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Director Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 2,010 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $28,079.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,638.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Debenedictis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 2,495 shares of Mistras Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $35,004.85.

On Monday, May 20th, Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 6,990 shares of Mistras Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $97,091.10.

On Monday, March 18th, Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 7,000 shares of Mistras Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00.

Shares of Mistras Group stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,638. Mistras Group Inc has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Mistras Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 667.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 440.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

