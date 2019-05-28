Morgan Stanley Increases HP (HPQ) Price Target to $23.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HP from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of HP stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

In other news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $735,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 470,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in HP by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 382,337 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 246,033 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in HP by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in HP by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

