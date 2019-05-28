Moseley Investment Management Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,805 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3,640.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,870,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 2,793,303 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,630,000 after buying an additional 1,387,663 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,829,000 after buying an additional 844,750 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other Blackstone Group news, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $4,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 120,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $2,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,254,188 shares of company stock valued at $30,201,534 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

NYSE BX opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 65.49%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Moseley Investment Management Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/moseley-investment-management-inc-takes-257000-position-in-blackstone-group-lp-bx.html.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.