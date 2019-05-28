Moseley Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $373,929,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $168,629,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,140.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,466,000 after acquiring an additional 507,585 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 734,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,838,000 after acquiring an additional 496,418 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,012,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 444,481 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $260.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $270.86.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

