Myriad Genetics (MYGN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

5/21/2019 – Myriad Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Myriad Genetics exited third-quarter fiscal 2019 on a mixed note with earnings ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the mark. Myriad Genetics is observing growth in EndoPredict, Vectra, Hereditary Cancer and Prolaris testing revenues. The FDA approvals and encouraging test results buoy optimism. We are upbeat about Myriad Genetics’ expectation to witness stable pricing in Hereditary Cancer testing through fiscal 2020. Moreover, the company seems to be positioned to deliver strong fiscal 2019 results on solid performance Counsyl buyout synergies, success of the Elevate 2020 program and augmenting reimbursements for the tests. However, the company reported a drop in GeneSight and Vectra revenues affected by adverse third quarter seasonality. This apart, escalating R&D and SG&A expenses led to huge operating margin contraction. Over the past three months, Myriad Genetics has underperformed its industry.”

5/14/2019 – Myriad Genetics had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/13/2019 – Myriad Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Myriad Genetics exited third-quarter fiscal 2019 on a mixed note with earnings ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the mark. The company reported a drop in GeneSight and Vectra revenues affected by adverse third quarter seasonality. This apart, escalating R&D and SG&A expenses led to huge operating margin contraction. Over the past three months, Myriad Genetics has underperformed its industry. On a positive note, Myriad Genetics is observing growth in EndoPredict, Vectra, Hereditary Cancer and Prolaris testing revenues. The FDA approvals and encouraging test results buoy optimism. We are upbeat about Myriad Genetics’ expectation to witness stable pricing in Hereditary Cancer testing through fiscal 2020. Moreover, the company seems to be positioned to deliver strong fiscal 2019 results on solid performance Counsyl buyout synergies, success of the Elevate 2020 program and augmenting reimbursements for the tests.”

5/8/2019 – Myriad Genetics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/4/2019 – Myriad Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2019 – Myriad Genetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/9/2019 – Myriad Genetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

MYGN opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.76 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $61,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

