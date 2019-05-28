MyWish (WISH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,517.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 72.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One MyWish token can currently be bought for $0.0776 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS and Cryptopia. Over the last week, MyWish has traded up 106.1% against the dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $35,517.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00382903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.01367910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00143329 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004194 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish was first traded on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,704,040 tokens. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.