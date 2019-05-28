National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Position Raised by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,608,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $442,455,000 after buying an additional 3,957,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at $74,143,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1,429.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,042,000 after buying an additional 1,892,569 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,049,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,360,000 after buying an additional 1,852,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,110,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,935,000 after buying an additional 1,777,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup set a $31.00 target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $423,802.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.30. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -279.88 and a beta of 1.20.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

