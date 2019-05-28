Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Splunk (SPLK)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $165.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $162.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPLK. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Splunk to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group raised their price target on Splunk to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Splunk to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.48.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $119.30 on Friday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $143.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $170,053.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,003.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Morrison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $672,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,271 shares of company stock valued at $15,613,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,749 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,195,000 after buying an additional 48,936 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Splunk by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Splunk by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

