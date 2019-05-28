New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,514 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $25,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $267.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEB. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

