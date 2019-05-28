New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.17. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.98% and a negative net margin of 231.49%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 29,167 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $414,171.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,772 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $25,038.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,158 shares in the company, valued at $242,442.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,800 shares of company stock worth $1,282,543. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.15 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

