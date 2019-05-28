Noah (NOAH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 89,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 386,467 shares.The stock last traded at $38.51 and had previously closed at $38.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.17 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.72.

The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Noah by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Noah by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Noah by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

