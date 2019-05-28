Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,915 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $42,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 312,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $29,356,972.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 8,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $837,284.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,975 shares of company stock worth $42,728,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,603. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $104.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

