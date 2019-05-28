Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.78 Million Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $16,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6,740.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,359,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,807,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,050,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,012,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,355 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,843,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after acquiring an additional 665,695 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,635,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,358,000 after acquiring an additional 504,048 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, VP William J. Guc sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $349,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $1,035,471.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,972 shares of company stock worth $22,625,403 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $77.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.60. 6,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,793. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.78 Million Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-has-16-78-million-position-in-wec-energy-group-inc-wec.html.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.