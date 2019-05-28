Norbord (OSB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.95

Shares of Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$27.95 and last traded at C$28.22, with a volume of 154440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.59.

OSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Norbord from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. CIBC raised Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Norbord from C$51.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$632.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norbord Inc will post 2.35999986290457 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Norbord’s payout ratio is presently 145.04%.

About Norbord (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

