Norma Group (NOEJ) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.08 ($59.39).

Shares of Norma Group stock opened at €35.78 ($41.60) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Norma Group has a one year low of €36.80 ($42.79) and a one year high of €70.15 ($81.57).

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

