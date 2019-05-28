North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 30 (NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:NAS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON NAS traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,990 ($39.07). The company had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409. North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr has a 1-year low of GBX 38.01 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,080 ($40.25). The company has a market capitalization of $428.34 million and a PE ratio of 4.93.

About North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

