Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $155,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,591,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,313,588,000 after buying an additional 176,809 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $223.63 and a 1-year high of $340.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.20, for a total value of $414,131.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,477.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $501,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,656,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,566 shares of company stock worth $19,972,324 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $335.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.06.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

