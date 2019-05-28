Novare Capital Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $118.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total transaction of $2,153,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 15,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,203 shares of company stock worth $7,869,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.95.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

