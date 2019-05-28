Novocure (NVCR) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a research report report published on Friday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novocure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. Novocure has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -76.68 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Novocure had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Novocure will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Novocure news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $176,499.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,551.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $49,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,757 shares in the company, valued at $12,716,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,778 shares of company stock worth $16,084,435 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the first quarter worth $300,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Novocure in the first quarter worth $347,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Novocure by 35.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Novocure in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novocure by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

