Numeraire Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,170.00 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $9.12 or 0.00104997 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. Numeraire has a total market cap of $12.31 million and $25,170.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00383147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.28 or 0.01384738 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00143986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00014320 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

