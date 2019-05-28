Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Alliance Pharma (APH)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on the stock.

LON:APH opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.77 million and a P/E ratio of 21.53. Alliance Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 59.20 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.50 ($1.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 0.98 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

About Alliance Pharma

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

