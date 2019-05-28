Nyancoin Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (NYAN)

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, Nyancoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Nyancoin has a total market capitalization of $221,732.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyancoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000459 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000347 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Nyancoin Profile

Nyancoin (CRYPTO:NYAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nyancoin is www.nyancoin.info.

Nyancoin Coin Trading

Nyancoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyancoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyancoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

