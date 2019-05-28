NYL Investors LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,810.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $81.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

