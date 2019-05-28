Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 3,310 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises 2.0% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Nike by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Nike by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,504 shares of company stock worth $14,320,816. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

Nike stock opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

