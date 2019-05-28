Octoin Coin Reaches Market Cap of $55,205.00 (OCC)

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Octoin Coin has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0994 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Octoin Coin has a market capitalization of $55,205.00 and approximately $1.03 million worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00385307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.88 or 0.01393298 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00145796 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Octoin Coin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com.

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octoin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

