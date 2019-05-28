ODEM Price Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, ODEM has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $45.88 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00380907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.71 or 0.01387415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00143352 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00014271 BTC.

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,296,136 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io.

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

