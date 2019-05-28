Opus Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 33.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Opus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Opus has a total market capitalization of $824,263.00 and $741.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opus has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00385140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.72 or 0.01386019 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00139356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004180 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Opus

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

