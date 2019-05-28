Orange (ORA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Orange has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.53 ($19.22).

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of EPA:ORA opened at €14.02 ($16.30) on Friday. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.37).

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.