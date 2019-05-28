Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 460 Shares of Semtech Co. (SMTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $826,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Semtech to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $59,246.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $99,331.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,614 shares of company stock worth $6,391,541. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $41.28 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

