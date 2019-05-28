Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 592,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 826,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $47,138,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.5% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 91,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 949,832 shares of company stock worth $37,443,538. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Macquarie set a $90.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

WARNING: “Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund-raises-position-in-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.