O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Receives $380.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $380.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.48, for a total transaction of $2,102,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,564 shares in the company, valued at $46,020,330.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 34,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.48, for a total transaction of $12,766,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,886 shares of company stock worth $18,002,602 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 54.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,629,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,945,000 after buying an additional 332,297 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $366.85 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $265.27 and a 12-month high of $414.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 333.23%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

