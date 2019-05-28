PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Short Interest Update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,026,996 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 19,035,839 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,061,226 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NYSE PAGS opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. PagSeguro Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Catamount Wealth Management bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

