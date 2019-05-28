Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $64.25 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $64,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.71.

IDXX opened at $256.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $258.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 354,783.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 8,790 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $2,123,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,639,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Mckeon sold 7,504 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,222,065. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

