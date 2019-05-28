Park National (PRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Park National in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

PRK stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $79.27 and a fifty-two week high of $119.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Park National by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,164,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

