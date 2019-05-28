Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on PATK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter E. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $45,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,760.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $43,165,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $12,598,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $7,140,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 431,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 228,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $6,549,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,911. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.97. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $608.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.67 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

