PayPie (PPP) Price Down 36.9% This Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, PayPie has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $6,802.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00001096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00379659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.01384654 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00141936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00014407 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

