PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Position Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 35,193.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $106.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $721,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 5,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $118,710.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

