Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $104,000 in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 305,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 56.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

ATEN opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. A10 Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $469.69 million, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.67.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.66 million. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

