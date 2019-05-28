PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Given a $27.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,429,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,819 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $600,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

