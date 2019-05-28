Pico Holdings Inc (PICO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,312 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 604,190 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,989 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PICO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pico by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Pico by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,076,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Pico by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 197,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pico by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pico by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 144,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Pico stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Pico has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter.

Pico Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

