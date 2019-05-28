Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,786,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,935 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $224,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $37,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $3,065,285.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 464,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,139,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,679 shares of company stock valued at $10,657,989. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Deutsche Bank lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.73.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $60.91. 12,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,719. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $61.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/pictet-asset-management-ltd-grows-position-in-public-service-enterprise-group-inc-peg.html.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.