Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Avista Corp (AVA)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Avista by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avista by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in Avista by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 402,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 144,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $54,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 6,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $244,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 219,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,908.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,225 shares of company stock valued at $456,275. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVA opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avista Corp has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $52.91.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter. Avista had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 73.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

